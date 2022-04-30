Family, friends gather for a vigil for missing San Diego woman

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Prayers were going up to those highest at a vigil for the safe return of Felicia Johnson.

It’s a situation that's still hard to comprehend.

"When I first saw it, I saw it on Instagram, Sydney Carey, a friend of Johnson's, said. “There's no way. her phone may be dead. But there's no way she's missing."

"When I found out, my stomach just dropped,” Tamara Wright, another friend of Johnson's, said.

As ABC 10News reported, Johnson went missing on the night of April 15 during a trip to Houston to celebrate her 24th birthday.

Johnson's father says that he was told by employees of Cover Girls nightclub that Felicia, an aspiring model, and dancer, was turned down for a job before getting into a car with a customer of the club.

She hasn't been seen since then.

On Friday, friends and family gather to send positivity in the universe that Felicia will come home.

"It's been hard not to think of the worst and stay positive. And that's what we need; to and have positive thoughts so she can come home,” Betty Peterson, Johnson's aunt, said.

Seeing people pray for Peterson’s niece is astounding.

"It will mean the world to me, especially to know that not only we love her but her friends and other people that know of her love her and just want her to come home to us and be safe,” Peterson said.

ABC 10 News has spoken to the night club which says that they're cooperating with police and have turned over surveillance video to investigators.

That's what friends and family of this daughter, niece and sister are asking of anyone who may know something about Felicia's disappearance.

"If anybody knows something, that they will come forward and let the authorities know and do the right thing,” Peterson said.

"People need to stop ignoring it and actually step up and realize it's serious. Her life is on the line,” Brianna Bernal, a friend of Johnson's, said.

Friends and family say they'll continue to share on social media that Felicia is missing to keep finding her safely and get home top of mind for many.