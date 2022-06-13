Documents reveal new details in disappearance of San Diego woman in Houston

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— New details in the case of missing San Diego woman Felicia Johnson were revealed in charging documents released by the Office of the Harris County District Attorney.

Loved ones have been searching for Johnson in Houston, and holding prayer vigils in San Diego. Family members said they last heard from Johnson on April 15. They were able to quickly track down Johnson’s phone and found it ditched and covered in blood off a roadway near Bear Creek Pioneers Park in Houston, TX.

On Thursday, Houston Police announced they believe Johnson was murdered and that her suspected killer was still on the run. Police charged 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo with murder and tampering with evidence.

In the charging documents, investigators said Nwobodo requested an Uber ride for Johnson on April 16. They said it was a couple of hours after she posted an advertisement on an escorting website. The documents show that the Uber driver picked her up at a hotel and dropped her off at an apartment complex, and from there she met up with Nwobodo who drove her to his residence.

Investigators believe that’s where she was murdered.

Over the next couple of days, court documents reveal Nwobodo made multiple purchases including a mechanical saw, flashlight, shovel, trash bags, and gloves.

Police made contact with him in May and seized his phone, they tell ABC 10News he was detained, questioned, and released because there wasn’t enough evidence at the time to arrest him.

Through phone records, investigators say they found searches from April 20 to May 3rd including: "what does bleach do to blood?", "how to be a serial killer?", "how to kill without getting caught", and "can police check phone records of a missing person."

They say searches at Nwobodo’s home and car turned up evidence of blood and showed "very strong" support that the DNA belonged to Johnson.

In his car, investigators say they also found a handgun, a large kitchen knife, and a shovel, among other things.

Investigating officers say they believe Johnson is deceased and was likely dismembered.

Police ask anyone with information on the Nwobodo's whereabouts to contact them immediately at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.