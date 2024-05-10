Oceanside Pier reopens two weeks after historic fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Two weeks after a historic fire, most of the Oceanside Pier is reopening to the public on Friday morning.

The Oceanside Fire Department has cleared roughly 80% of the pier as safe to reopen, allowing for visitors and locals to once again be able to walk on the pier from the entrance to the areas where the restrooms and fish-washing stations are.

However, the far west end of the pier will still be closed off due to damage.

The fire erupted at the end of the pier on April 25, and it destroyed a vacant restaurant and a small structure that housed The Brine Box eatery, but firefighters were able to save 93% of the pier.

Also, a few of the engraved names along the pier's rail were damaged or destroyed. They were part of a fundraiser for the bridge's centennial back in 1988.

As of now, the Oceanside Fire Department said that the preliminary investigation into the fire shows the cause was an accident.

No evidence of arson has been found.

The Oceanside Fire Department also said it will be releasing finding into its investigation of the fire in the coming weeks.