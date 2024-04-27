Oceanside Pier overhaul underway after fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Following the blaze that engulfed portions of the iconic Oceanside Pier, authorities are working to overhaul the structure and mitigate any potential re-ignition Saturday.

Firefighters have been actively engaged in identifying and cooling hidden hotspots on the pier. Oceanside lifeguards are also providing water safety support during the operation.

The overhaul efforts primarily focus on the top side of the pier, where crews are trying to ensure the safety and stability of the structure.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department, a fire engine will be stationed for fire watch Saturday night, with operations set to continue Sunday.

Authorities advise the public to avoid the beach closure zone extending between Tyson Street and Surfrider Way as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story. A detailed report will air around 11 p.m. with additional information.