Brief history of the Oceanside Pier, now on fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — John Daley, the founder of Oceanside’s Historical Society said the Oceanside Pier existed even before the City of Oceanside became a city.

Daley says the first Oceanside Pier was built in 1888, just before his family moved to San Diego. It was the backdrop for many of his childhood memories.

“As soon as I was five or six years old, I learned to take a nickel or dime out there, and they’d give you a little piece of smoked fish," Daley said. "It became part of what I did all the time growing up.”

The pier changed a lot since then; five versions came after the first. They were made mostly out of wood, each a little sturdier than the last. It’s always been a landmark for the community, as a spot for food, tourism and sunset photos.

The pier that caught fire on Thursday afternoon was built in 1987 and stands 1,954 feet long. Daley said witnessing the pier burn felt like he was watching history unfold.

“I mean of course. That’s the best part of being a historian. Even if it’s bad news, it’s news, it’s change, it’s history,” Daley said.

Daley said he was surprised to see the pier on fire but expects positive change from it.

“I think we can feel comfortable the City’s going to replace it with something better," Daley said. "It’ll be back and running for my grandkids to be on and their grandkids to be on.”

