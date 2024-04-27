Oceanside Fire Chiefs applaud multi-agency response to save the pier

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents in Oceanside continued stopping by the pier Friday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the damage and the end of the structure.

Many were still in disbelief about the massive fire.

On Friday night, Oceanside firefighters allowed access to the pier until crews cut a trench to keep the fire from spreading. The hoses were still extended as smoke smoldered from what was left of the charred business.

The multi-agency response included Oceanside Fire and Lifeguards, San Diego agencies, the Coast Guard, and Harbor Police.

Despite the challenges of fighting the fire, Oceanside fire chiefs applauded the quick work of first responders and credited them with saving most of the pier.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.