Oceanside Pier fire contained, cause of blaze under investigation

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An investigation was underway Friday nearly 24 hours after an intense fire destroyed a section of the historic Oceanside Pier.

The fire erupted at around 3 p.m. Thursday on the pier’s far west end, causing serious damage to a vacant structure and sending thick smoke into the North County air.

A Ruby’s Diner previously occupied the now-vacant commercial building; the restaurant closed in 2021.

In addition to efforts from Oceanside Fire Department crews, a Coast Guard cutter sprayed water onto the burning building and Cal Fire and San Diego Gas & Electric water-dropping helicopters aided in an aerial attack on the blaze.

Crews worked overnight into the early Friday morning hours to extinguish remaining hotspots. No injuries were reported.

City of Oceanside officials said 90% of the pier was saved, but the vacant building and part of the Brine Box restaurant at the end of the pier was damaged.

Despite the heavy smoke sent into the air at the onset of the blaze, officials said air quality in the immediate area had improved throughout Friday morning.

As fire officials began their investigation into the cause of the fire, a city engineer was sent to the pier to inspect its structural integrity.

Cleanup crews would be at the pier and beach area to remove any debris from the incident.

According to the city, the Emergency Operations Center remained activated, and a Local Emergency would soon be proclaimed to begin the process of cost recovery.

Per the city, the following closures were in effect as of Friday afternoon:

