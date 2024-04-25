Oceanside Fire Department responds to blaze on pier

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Fire Department is responding to a fire on the city's pier.

Firefighters responded to the Oceanside Pier around 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25. OFD said in a press release the fire started in a vacant building at the end of the pier. It used to be a Ruby's Diner.

Someone with Brine Box, a seafood kiosk at the end of Oceanside Pier next to the building on fire, told ABC 10News that all its employees were safe and unaffected by the fire.

OFD posted about the fire on its X page, telling residents to stay away from the immediate area.

The City of Oceanside's emergency alert system sent a notification to ABC 10News via email. The alert stated there was police and fire activity around the pier.

The alert also said to stay away from Pacific and The Strand, between Seagaze and Surfrider, as first responders work to extinguish the fire.

Some businesses in front of the pier have started closing due to the fire. Wheel Fun Rentals, located at 300 The Strand N, said it is bringing in bikes and shutting down the shop. Mariposa Ice Cream Oceanside, another shop under the pier on the Strand, is also closing its store.

Sky 10 was sent to the area to capture video of the fire from above.

As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, OFD was still working to learn the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.