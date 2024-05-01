City leaders hope to reopen Oceanside Pier by Memorial Day weekend

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Oceanside city leaders on Wednesday are set to proclaim last week’s fire that caused significant damage to the Oceanside Pier as a local emergency.

Oceanside Mayor Esther Chavez said she hopes that declaring a local emergency will open up extra funding from FEMA and the state reimburse the extra fire crews that fought the April 25 fire and pay to rebuild the end of the pier.

The city is hoping to reopen 75% of the pier by Memorial Day weekend, but until then, the historic pier will remain closed to the public.

Because of the curiosity surrounding the pier's closure, some nearby businesses that can be easily overlooked by tourists are seeing extra foot traffic.

Jasmine Bickle, who works at the Tin Fish restaurant, said she just stated her job there a few weeks ago and things have been chaotic since the fire.

"It's been pretty busy with people looking at the pier," Bickle said. "We've gotten a lot of business, but also a of questions. People are concerned. And we've been trying to help the firefighters and police by dropping off drinks and stuff."

Surfers warned to stay out of the water north and south around the pier said they actually haven’t come across any debris in the water.

The end of the pier may have nearly been destroyed, but it’s still doing what it’s always done -- drawing people to it.

Chavez said the pier has insurance, but the fire will be declared a state of emergency at a city council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Plans for the Brine Box and the other restaurants on the pier are still going to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire has been ruled an accident.