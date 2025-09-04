INTERVIEW: Ammar Campa-Najjar explains why he's running for CA-48 congressional seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Navy Reserve Officer Ammar Campa-Najjar is once again running against Rep. Darrell Issa to represent California's 48th district in Congress.

Issa's district is in the crosshairs of the gerrymandering battle between California and Texas; if voters approve the newly proposed maps in an upcoming special election, it would be more favorable to Democrats.

Campa-Najjar has previously run for this seat and other political offices around the San Diego area, including Chula Vista mayor. The former Department of Labor official told us his time away from politics sets him up for a successful election this time around.

We asked Campa-Najjar the following questions about his congressional bid:



Can you give me a sense of why you decided to run this time around for Issa's 48th-district seat?

What have your previous political runs taught you? What do you think you may do differently? Can you walk me through the last few years to where you are now?

What's your perspective on the temporarily redrawn maps? How much did that impact your decision to run, and will you continue to run if the maps don't get approved in November?

What's your response to people who may point to your previous campaigns running for offices in several different places?

What are the main topics and priorities that mean so much to you that you feel like you'd be fighting for should you win the election?

ABC 10News reached out to Issa's office on Wednesday, and they declined to comment on the race at this time.

