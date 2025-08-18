California's proposed redistricting maps face Republican backlash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a tricky redistricting battle between California and Texas.

The mid-decade push, originally made by Republicans in the Lone Star State to gain five more seats, now has the Golden State drawing up new maps to do the same.

The newly proposed maps for redistricting in California could potentially cut down the number of Republicans from nine representatives to five.

There are at least five seats in California that could flip from red to blue.

California’s 48th District, represented by Rep. Darrell Issa, would move to lean Democratic.

“Can you tell me how San Diego Republicans are feeling right now, especially with the proposed maps potentially erasing Darrell Issa's seat?” I asked.

“Darrell Issa is a tremendous congressman. San Diego Republicans support Congressman Issa. We want him to stay there,” said Corey Gustafson, the former Chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County.

If Newsom’s special election goes the way he wants, that won’t be the case.

On Nov. 4, voters will either adopt or drop the new plans for the next 3 congressional campaigns.

They would only pass with more than 50% approval.

It’s far from the typical process congressional maps go through.

“We have an independent, a citizen's independent redistricting commission that is in charge of drawing lines for our state. The voters approved this 60 to 40% back in 2010,” said Gustafson.

Which is why San Diego Republicans say California should have stayed out of the conflict.

“We're a great state, and what we do in California depends on what Californians want to do. What Texas wants to do, they can do what they want to do because that's what the constitution allows us to do each state decides their election rules,” said Gustafson.

State lawmakers will have until Friday, Aug. 22, to finalize and approve the proposed maps.

Voters will have the final say.

“We are asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting in 2026, 2028, and 2030 for the congressional maps. To respond to what’s happening in Texas, to respond to what Trump is trying to excite,” said Gov. Newsom.

The proposed California map would only take effect if a red state moves forward, and it would last through the 2030 elections. After that, Democrats say they would return mapmaking power to the commission approved by voters more than a decade ago.

