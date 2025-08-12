'You are playing with fire': Newsom sends Trump letter over Texas redistricting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on President Donald Trump to urge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican governors to halt plans for redistricting.

"You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make," Newsom writes.

Texas Democrats fled the state last week in protest ahead of a special legislative session where redistricting is on the agenda. Trump has said the effort could net Republicans five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states," Newsom said. "Buf if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same. And American democracy will be better for it.

With Democrats out of the state, the Texas House of Representatives has been unable to reach a quorum to conduct business. Some lawmakers have sought refuge in California and other Democratic-led states, including Illinois and New York.

The Texas special session is scheduled to last up to 30 days, but Abbott has warned he will adjourn it early if a quorum is not reached by Friday and immediately call lawmakers back for another special session. The move

would reset the 30-day clock.