San Diego City Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert launches congressional bid against Darrell Issa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert has launched a bid to challenge Rep. Darrell Issa for the congressional seat representing California's 48th District.

Although the district has historically been Republican leaning, it could become more favorable to Democrats if California voters approve a redistricting map this November.

WATCH: ABC 10News executive producer Eric Solomon interviewed Von Wilpert about her motivation behind running for Congress.

Navy officer Ammar Campa-Najjar is also running for the seat; he lost to Issa in the 2020 election. Campa-Najjar couldn't join us for an interview Wednesday, but we plan to speak with him soon.

Issa did not have a comment on the race.

