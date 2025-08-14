Local Republican groups react to Gov. Newsom's push to congressional redistricting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Local republican voters are voicing their frustration over Governor Gavin Newsom's attempt to at congressional redistricting.

"Republicans do have a significant presence not only in San Diego County but in the state of California,” Paula Whitsell, Chairwoman of San Diego County Republican Party, said.

Newsom and other state Democratic leaders announced an effort for a November 4th special election item to land a counter blow to a proposed congressional redistricting effort in another state.

"We're asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting in 2026,2028, and in 2030 for the congressional maps to respond to what's happening in Texas to respond to what Trump is trying to excite,” Newsom said.

While they tell me this doesn't come as a surprise, they're still viewing it as a way to silence their vote.

"It undermines democracy. Really, redistricting is about fair representation, not manipulating outcomes and benefits of the party,” Makenna Blackman of the San Diego Young Republicans said. "It sends a dangerous message saying that your vote only counts if you agree with us."

The head of the San Diego County Republican Party told ABC 10News there's already an independent commission that does redistricting in California.

She feels this effort is an end run around that process.

"So basically, you're erasing a whole constituency off the map in terms of representation in Congress so that they can obtain a goal that is clearly unfair. It’s unfair to the citizens. They want to be represented,” Whitsell said.

ABC 10News received a statement from the California Republican Congressional Delegation, which includes local Congressmember Darrell Issa, on Newsom's announcement.

It reads: “As a delegation, we stand with the bipartisan majority of Californians who support California’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and who voted twice to enshrine the Commission in our state's Constitution. Governor Newsom is trying to grab power away from the citizens on the commission and give it to Sacramento politicians to gerrymander their own districts. Our delegation will stand with the citizens of California and defend their rights as they stand today in our state constitution by opposing Newsom’s ballot measure. All Californians, regardless of their political affiliation, should vote NO on this attempt to eliminate the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s ability to draw fair congressional districts."