'We are entitled to 5 more seats': Trump weighs in on Texas redistricting fight

President Donald Trump is standing firm in his support for Texas Republicans pushing a congressional redistricting plan, despite a dramatic walkout by state Democrats.

"We have an opportunity in Texas to pick up five seats. We have a really good governor and good people in Texas," President Trump said Tuesday in a phone interview on CNBC. "And I won Texas. I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, as you probably know. And we are entitled to five more seats."

On Sunday, more than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state to break quorum and block the Republican-led Legislature from advancing the redistricting plan backed by Trump. The House requires at least 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business.

With the chamber unable to proceed on Monday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows authorized civil arrest warrants for the absent lawmakers.

Gov. Greg Abbott quickly followed with an order directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to “locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans.”

However, state authorities have no jurisdiction outside Texas, where the Democrats are believed to be staying.

The special legislative session is expected to continue for several more weeks. Abbott has indicated he may call additional sessions if Democrats remain out of state.