Former 'Teacher of the Year' Jacquelin Ma pleads guilty to sexual misconduct charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Former National City “Teacher of the Year” Jacqueline Ma pleaded guilty to multiple sexual misconduct charges in a San Diego courtroom Wednesday.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Ma pleaded guilty to four counts, including sexual intercourse with a minor and possessing matter depicting a minor in sexual conduct.

With her guilty plea, Ma faces 30 years to life in prison; her sentencing is scheduled for May 9.

The former Lincoln Acres Elementary School teacher was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of sexual contact with two minors who were former students.

Ma was named a San Diego County Teacher of the Year in 2022.