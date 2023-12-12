National City 'Teacher of the Year' in court as victim speaks out on alleged inappropriate encounters

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A National City teacher, previously recognized as one of San Diego County's top educators, appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time in months. She faces accusations of inappropriate relationships with two former students who were both minors.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, was initially arrested on March 7 for alleged sexual misconduct with a student, according to the National City Police Department.

The sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School was arrested again on March 9 after being released on bail, according to the police.

In court, prosecutors painted a picture of the relationships she had with the student. Ma, visibly emotional, listened as one of the victims detailed their alleged encounters.

Earlier this year, a prosecutor described Ma's behavior towards the victim as "obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous" and that her illicit involvement with the boy began when he was 12 years old.

That victim is now 13 years old, according to prosecutors.

Another victim under the age of 14 came forward in July as new charges were filed against Ma. She faces over 150 years to life in state prison if convicted of all 19 felony counts and allegations.

Prosecutors said the first victim has suffered mentally from the attention the case has already gotten.

"This request is not being made on skepticism or just an assumption that this might occur. The people have been in communication with the family of this victim," said a deputy district attorney. "He has already been singled out by certain people and suspected of being the one involved in this case."

The boy has since transferred from Lincoln Acres Elementary School.

During the court proceedings, a National City Police detective also detailed the alleged encounters.

