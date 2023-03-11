Sex crimes experts weigh in on National City teacher's re-arrest, additional charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Experts are weighing in on why a National City teacher arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student faces more charges.

Online records show Jacqueline Ma's new charges include multiple counts of sexual exploitation involving a child and dissuading a witness or victim.

Ma was first arrested Tuesday morning at Lincoln Acres Elementary School. Shortly after being released on bail, Ma was arrested again on Thursday.

National City police said detectives surveilled Ma prior to her arrest and found "probable cause to re-arrest Jacqueline Ma on additional felony charges."

"There must've been some evidence somewhere that prompted them to believe this crime would continue," said Frank Bradley, a retired SDPD sex crimes investigator.

NCPD said a parent contacted them the day before Ma's initial arrest, suspecting her 13-year-old child was "possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher."

Bradley said these investigations tend to evolve, which could be the reason for the re-arrest and additional charges.

"It's almost never over in its initial stage because you may get more victims, so you keep probing," Bradley said.

Jessica Pride is a sex crimes attorney that represents sexual assault survivors.

"What we know about sexual predators is that they're very likable," Pride said.

Pride and Bradley said Ma's dissuading a witness or victim charge could mean she tried to contact the victim or a witness to possibly change the outcome of the investigation.

"It's unclear whether that contact was an explicit request to have them keep quiet or not participate in the investigation or something implied like reaching out and saying, hey, contact me on Facebook," Pride said.

Ma was also charged with several counts of possession or distribution of child pornography.

"Either she was texting with the student or sending the student porn or images of a sexual nature," Pride said.

Ma's arraignment on the new charges is set for Monday afternoon.