National City ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of sexual misconduct with 13-year-old re-arrested

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A National City teacher previously arrested for reportedly having an inappropriate relationship with a former student has been re-arrested on additional felony charges, National City Police said Thursday.

According to the department, Jacqueline Ma, 34, previously bailed out of jail and was released from custody.

“Since that time, NCPD detectives have continued to actively investigate this case. As a result of the ongoing investigation, NCPD detectives developed probable cause to rearrest Jacqueline Ma on additional felony charges,” the department added.

On March 9, detectives conducted a surveillance operation and arrested Ma on the 3300 block of National Avenue. Ma will be re-booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

RELATED: National City 'Teacher of the Year' arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

“The National City Police Department will not be releasing any additional information about this case as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

The case began when police were contacted on March 6, 2023, by a concerned parent who suspected her 13-year-old child was “possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher.”

Ma was originally arrested on March 7 after officers developed probable cause to arrest her.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Ma was first arrested on six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts and three counts of oral copulation.