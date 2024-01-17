Ex-National City 'Teacher of the Year' Jacqueline Ma faces enhanced charges in child sexual misconduct case

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Former National City “Teacher of the Year” Jacqueline Ma was in a South Bay courtroom Tuesday to face new, enhanced charges in her child sexual misconduct case.

Ma, a former teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in the National School District, already faces 21 felony counts for alleged sexual contact with two former students, ages 11 and 12.

The 34-year-old cried during Tuesday afternoon’s short hearing, which was presided over by Judge Enrique Camarena.

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart said several of the 21 charges against Ma were updated after he confirmed investigators obtained evidence that one of the victims was under duress when the alleged incidents occurred.

Prosecutors said with the child under duress, it meant the child felt forced to go along with the alleged lewd acts due to Ma’s position as a teacher.

Ma pleaded not guilty to the enhanced charges and remains due to stand trial. She faces life in prison if convicted.