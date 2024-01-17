Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Ex-National City 'Teacher of the Year' Jacqueline Ma faces enhanced charges in child sexual misconduct case

Former National City “Teacher of the Year” Jacqueline Ma was in a South Bay courtroom Tuesday to face new, enhanced charges in her child sex assault case.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 11:41:27-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Former National City “Teacher of the Year” Jacqueline Ma was in a South Bay courtroom Tuesday to face new, enhanced charges in her child sexual misconduct case.

Ma, a former teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in the National School District, already faces 21 felony counts for alleged sexual contact with two former students, ages 11 and 12.

The 34-year-old cried during Tuesday afternoon’s short hearing, which was presided over by Judge Enrique Camarena.

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart said several of the 21 charges against Ma were updated after he confirmed investigators obtained evidence that one of the victims was under duress when the alleged incidents occurred.

Prosecutors said with the child under duress, it meant the child felt forced to go along with the alleged lewd acts due to Ma’s position as a teacher.

Ma pleaded not guilty to the enhanced charges and remains due to stand trial. She faces life in prison if convicted.

JACQUELINE MA CASE
National City 'Teacher of the Year' to stand trial for alleged sexual misconduct Accused teacher faces new sexual misconduct charges involving second minor Substitute teacher fired after speaking with 10News National City Elementary teacher pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges Experts weigh in on National City teacher's re-arrest, additional charges Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old re-arrested Former students express shock, disbelief over teacher's arrest Teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LEADERSHIP AWARD 480x360.jpg

ABC 10News Leadership Award