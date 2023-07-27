Accused National City teacher faces new sexual misconduct charges involving second student

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Jacqueline Ma, the one-time “Teacher of the Year” accused of inappropriate relations with a former student, faces new accusations involving a second former student.

According to an amended complaint filed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Ma now faces additional sexual misconduct counts linked to a second victim -- who, like the first victim, is under 14 years old.

Ma was arrested in March on multiple charges after investigators discovered she had an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.

Ma, a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, was one of five educators named Teacher of the Year in San Diego County in 2022.