National City 'Teacher of the year' arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A National City teacher, previously named teacher of the year, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

According to the district, the teacher was arrested at Lincoln Acres Elementary around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Jacqueline Ma was arrested by National City Police for six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts, and three counts of oral copulation.

Ma was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility. The National Elementary School District confirmed that Ma worked for Lincoln Acres.

“We can confirm that the student no longer attends our district, and we are unaware of any other victims,” the district told 10News in a statement.

“We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news. The district will cooperate with law enforcement and cannot comment any further on the pending investigation,” the district added.

“We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost.”

Ma was named teacher of the year by the San Diego County Office of Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

