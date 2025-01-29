Firefighters near containment of Border 2 Fire on Otay Mountain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An evacuation order remains in effect Wednesday for Otay Mountain-area neighborhoods, as crews work to contain the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that has scorched about 10 square miles of remote terrain in the far southern reaches of the San Diego County area.

As of Wednesday, firefighters had the footprint of the 6,625-acre blaze, dubbed the Border 2 Fire, nearly 90% surrounded, according to Cal Fire.

"Minimal smoldering and fire behavior were observed overnight, and high humidity is keeping fire potential low," the agency stated. "No fire spread is anticipated. Ground crews will continue to work in steep terrain as they focus on mopping up and patrolling existing fire lines."

Still prohibited from returning to their homes due to the conflagration -- which has caused no reported structural damage or injuries -- were residents of areas east and south of Otay Lakes Road; south and west of Campo Road; along Otay Mountain Truck Trail; and north of the southern edges of the burn zone a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Due to the ongoing firefighting operations, Otay Lakes Road remained closed to through traffic between state Route 94 and Wueste Road on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze -- which erupted early Thursday afternoon amid dry and gusty Santa Ana conditions just west of Doghouse Junction in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area -- remains under investigation.

