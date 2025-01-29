Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters near containment of Border 2 Fire on Otay Mountain

border_2_fire_012825.jpg
KGTV
border_2_fire_012825.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An evacuation order remains in effect Wednesday for Otay Mountain-area neighborhoods, as crews work to contain the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that has scorched about 10 square miles of remote terrain in the far southern reaches of the San Diego County area.

As of Wednesday, firefighters had the footprint of the 6,625-acre blaze, dubbed the Border 2 Fire, nearly 90% surrounded, according to Cal Fire.

"Minimal smoldering and fire behavior were observed overnight, and high humidity is keeping fire potential low," the agency stated. "No fire spread is anticipated. Ground crews will continue to work in steep terrain as they focus on mopping up and patrolling existing fire lines."

Still prohibited from returning to their homes due to the conflagration -- which has caused no reported structural damage or injuries -- were residents of areas east and south of Otay Lakes Road; south and west of Campo Road; along Otay Mountain Truck Trail; and north of the southern edges of the burn zone a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Due to the ongoing firefighting operations, Otay Lakes Road remained closed to through traffic between state Route 94 and Wueste Road on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze -- which erupted early Thursday afternoon amid dry and gusty Santa Ana conditions just west of Doghouse Junction in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area -- remains under investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE
UPDATE: Border 2 Fire now 88% contained Rain offers relief in fight against Border 2 fire, containment grows to 43% Are mudslides possible after Border 2 Fire? Eastlake neighbors say rain a relief with Border 2 Fire burning close by Border 2 Fire presents 'no threat to the public,' sheriff's office says UPDATE: Some evacuation orders and road closures lifted; Border 2 Fire progress Border 2 fire raises air quality concerns People in evacuation warning zones watch from afar as crews fight Border 2 Fire Northern California first responders help fight San Diego's Border 2 Fire Taking a closer look at the aerial attacks on the Border 2 Fire LIVE UPDATES: Border 2 Fire now 6,000+ acres, evacuations underway

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click For More Stories

Click For More Stories