Eastlake neighbors say rain brings relief in light of Border 2 Fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For days, many residents in the Eastlake area could see the flames of the Border 2 Fire from their front yard while others watched the blaze grow from Mountain Hawk Park. But on Sunday, rain pushed through San Diego County creating a much different scene. Local neighbors and even fire officials calling all the rain a big help.

"Definitely when we saw the rain in the forecast that was a blessing," says Kanten Russell, who has lived in the Eastlake community for 20 years.

But the recent rain has brought a lot of relief to several families in the area.

"The fires and smoke, it's been tough on a lot of families out here but the rain is a big relief, especially for the community," says Nathanael Leaana. "We've been on edge a little bit, but just not knowing what what the future holds, but thank God for the rain."

His family shared these photos from their front yard when the Border 2 Fire first ignited. Fast forward to Sunday, a much different view and not a flame in sight. Leaana says, all this rain, long overdue.

"It's probably been almost a year it's been very dry -- no rain."

But a big improvement across the board for neighbors in Eastlake. From having ash on their cars to rain drops, masks to umbrellas -- allowing some to breathe a sigh of relief with the change of weather.

"It was amazing to watch but terrifying," says Russell. "But I think everyone's glad to know that it's definitely more under control today and and the air feels way better and breathing for sure."

The weather leaving many relieved and grateful.

"We can't underestimate how valuable and how thankful we are to have the firefighters, you know, not only here locally but from other areas coming in to help fight these fires, it's very appreciated and and amazing to watch them doing their work."