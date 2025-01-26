Border 2 fire raises air quality concerns

SAN DIEGO — Experts are warning about the dangers posed by even the smallest particles in smoke due to the Border 2 fire.

"There's chronic exposure, so not just fires but any kind of wood burning that is chronic exposure, but actually acute exposure can cause lung exacerbation or symptoms similar to having the flu or asthma exacerbation even in short-term exposure," said Dr. Ahmed Salem, a pulmonologist from Sharp Memorial

On Friday, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory for southwestern, central, and eastern San Diego communities. Officials noted that shifting winds are carrying smoke toward the north and east.

In areas where smoke is heaviest, air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy, particularly for those with existing respiratory issues.

Dr. Salem said asthma-like symptoms can develop rapidly depending on how close you are to the smoke.

“Smoke exposure is an issue for people with pre-existing lung disease and even with healthy lungs. The other thing we have to consider is even for those who are young, our children, they are out actually outdoors more, hopefully, and they actually breathe at a faster rate. It's fine particulate matter, so even a short exposure can actually affect your lung health," he said.

County officials and health experts are advising residents in heavily impacted areas to limit outdoor activity, use air conditioning or air purifiers, and, if you have to go outside, wear a mask.