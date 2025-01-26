People in evacuation warning zones watch from afar as crews fight Border 2 Fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – As the Border 2 fire burns thousands of acres, some are currently in evacuation warning zones wondering if or when they need to leave.

There was an eerie quiet at Mountain Hawk Park in Eastlake that cut by gusts of wind and the rotors of helicopters.

“This morning, when I saw that I didn’t see flames, I had to come see for myself,” Claudia Whelpley, who lives in an Evacuation Zone said.

Plenty of people looked out at Otay Mountain covered in a veil of grey smoke.

clutching their phones and binoculars, watching the ongoing fight to stop the Border 2 fire from the air.

“The work that Cal Fire does is pretty impressive,” Steve Hahn who also lives in an evacuation warning zone said. “I think it’s real helpful just to come out here and look and see with your own eyes.”

While the fire burns, some people are under an evacuation warning as of Saturday morning.

“We took heed from our friends and family in LA. We packed our trailer, had everything ready, and moved all the other cars. We’re not going to wait until the last minute,” Whelpley said.

Others are also riding things out until they get the evacuation order to leave.

“Today and yesterday, we came out here to see how close we are - our home is how close it is - to the fire,” Sunday Whiteman said. “We have something packed and ready just in case we have to leave.”

It’s an anxious sense of waiting if some will have to leave as Cal Fire and others work to contain and stop the spread of the Border 2 fire.

There’s something else in the air as fire retardant falls from the sky on the fire to put it out.

“I’m hoping and praying that it stays what they said that the rain is going to come. So, I don’t know. I’m still nervous,” Whelpley said.

