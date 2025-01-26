Cal Fire: Rain is significantly helping put out the Border 2 fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — As of 10:30 AM Sunday morning, the Border 2 fire is 10% contained and ‎6,625 acres have burned.

Officials from Cal fire tell ABC 10 News "the rain has significantly helped the firefight. We continue to turn the red line to black on our map. That is a good sign, meaning that the line has been verified by firefighters as controlled."

Officials also say there is still a lot of work to be done in the wilderness. They plan to lift the evacuations as soon as possible, but need to ensure all of the hazards have been mitigated.