Rain offers relief in fight against Border 2 fire, containment grows to 43%

Fire crews battling the Border 2 Fire received much-needed help from Mother Nature as rain showers moved into the area, aiding their efforts to control the blaze. The fire, which scorched more than 6,600 acres near Otay Lakes, was 43% contained as of Monday afternoon.

“We had our fingers crossed — let it rain, let it rain now,” said Roberto Paredes, an evacuated resident. “My son lives in Chula Vista, and I was just telling him I hoped the rain would get here before the fires reached Pio Pico. Thank God it did.”

On Monday, the landscape was strikingly different. Charred hills and ash-covered terrain stretched along Otay Lakes Road, but the damp conditions marked a significant improvement. Cal Fire reports that while large flames are no longer active, more than 2,500 personnel remain assigned to the fire, carefully monitoring hotspots burning deep within the affected areas.

“Having rain in the forecast definitely provides a light at the end of the tunnel for all the crews working on a fire like this," said Public Information Officer Robert Clark with Cal Fire San Diego. "Especially with all the recent events in LA, a lot of these firefighters have been working for an extended period of time. This rain means they’ll hopefully be able to go home soon.”

Fortunately, no homes have been damaged. When asked about the fire’s cause, Cal Fire officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.