UPDATE: Border 2 Fire presents "no threat to the public," Sheriffs say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff’s Office says all evacuation warnings have been lifted, and adjustments have been made to evacuation orders in the area around the Border 2 Fire in Otay Mesa.

“The evacuation order will remain in place until further notice,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “It will be reassessed as fire and weather conditions change.”

San Diego Sheriff's Office The Border 2 Fire evacuation order map as of 3:46 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 26, 2025

The Otay Open Space Preserve and Otay Mountain Wilderness areas remain under evacuation orders but residents in Dulzura and Engineer Springs can safely return home, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Otay Lakes Road remains closed from Wueste Road to the Pio Pico RV Park and is only open to residents at SR-94. Sheriff’s say to be prepared to show identification to law enforcement to enter.

“Please drive carefully, as firefighters continue to work in the area to mitigate hazards and strengthen control lines,” the Sheriff’s post on X reads. “Dust and noise will be present throughout the day night. Smoke may be seen from areas where the fire is still burning, but there is no threat to the public.”

Live updates on the fire and evacuation orders will continue to be available from alertsandiego.org and the ABC10 News website.