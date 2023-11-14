NTSB report indicates pilot error caused fatal Santee plane crash into UPS truck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The pilot who crashed into a UPS truck and two homes in Santee in 2021 was likely disoriented in cloudy skies, according to a report released by the National Transportation Safety Board more than two years after the crash.

The final report says the pilot was flying by instruments on the overcast day of Oct. 11, 2021.

At around 12:30 p.m., authorities began receiving reports of a plane down in a neighborhood on Greencastle Street, near Jeremy Street. According to the FAA, the plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340 and crashed at about 12:14 p.m.

The plane came down 11 miles from its destination at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa. It had taken off from Yuma, Arizona.

The pilot and the driver of a UPS truck were killed in the crash. NTSB investigators found no evidence of mechanical problems with the plane.

