Demolition begins on damaged Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Construction crews on Wednesday began demolishing a part of the Oceanside Pier nearly six months after it caught fire.

The City of Oceanside said the process will take several weeks and cost $1.3 million.

On April 25, the old Ruby's Diner and a kiosk caught fire. Firefighters were able to save nearly 90 percent of the pier.

According to Oceanside City Engineer Brian Thomas, the goal during demolition is to protect construction crews, the public, and the marine environment. They also don't want anything or anyone falling into the ocean.

"One of the problems we found out while setting up shoring, getting our debris containment system, is that a lot of the under-decking -- the things that are holding up the deck plating -- are gone. So, we have to take extra measures to shore that up to prevent any additional sediment of the building while we are taking it down," explained Thomas.

Once demolition is complete, the city says it will do a structural analysis, then comes what could be a lengthy permitting process with government agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coastal Commission.

It could be a while before the much-loved landmark is restored to its former glory, but ultimately, the city plans to rebuild the restaurant and kiosk and restore all the name planks.

The City of Oceanside estimates it could take up to three years until locals can make it to the end of the pier.