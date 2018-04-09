Escondido police, school leaders to discuss school safety efforts

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Police and school officials in Escondido will discuss the continuing efforts being made to keep students safe on campuses.



On Monday afternoon, Escondido police Chief Craig Carter, Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Steve Boyle will be joined by leaders from area public, private and faith-based schools to detail their collaboration regarding school safety at a news conference.



Since the Parkland, Florida, school shooting February, there has been at least one threat made against an Escondido school.



In early March, a school day was canceled at Rincon Middle School after someone threatened a school shooting in a Snapchat post.



