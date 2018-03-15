Police investigate threat on Escondido middle school

Marie Estrada
11:07 PM, Mar 14, 2018
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Escondido Police confirm they are investigating a threat to Rincon Middle School.

The post says the attack will happen at the school on Thursday. 

10News was alerted of the threat from a Facebook post in the Escondido Friends Facebook group. The person who posted shared an image of the threat which reads: "Ima shoot up rincon rincon tomorrow so don't come."

At this time police say they have not determined if the threat is credible. 

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available. 

