La Jolla High School student arrested for threatening school shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A La Jolla High School student was arrested Friday for threatening a school shooting this week.

San Diego Police were made aware of a social media threat Thursday, however, police said the 15-year-old student made the threat Wednesday "to conduct a shooting at the school."

The student was contacted Friday, SDPD said. Police searched the student's home but did not find any firearms. Police did not say if they believed the threat to be credible, but that it warranted investigation.

Police said the student has been placed in Juvenile Hall.

Police said the student was already serving a suspension for a separate incident. San Diego Unified School District or La Jolla High has not released why the student was suspended.

RELATED: Olympian High threat is the latest in a series of threats against San Diego County

La Jolla is the latest school to be investigated for a threat after authorities investigated a reported threat to Olympian High School Thursday.

The schools are the latest in a string of school threat investigations in San Diego County since the Parkland, Fla., shooting on Feb. 14.