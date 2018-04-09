San Diego County school districts receive email threat believed to be part of nationwide hoax

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Coronado Unified School District and three other San Diego County school districts received an email threat that prompted “safety precautions.”



Coronado police said they were notified of the email threat on Monday morning, but no schools in the district were locked down.



Police said they learned “at least 4 other school districts in San Diego County received the same email threat.”



A spokesperson with the San Diego County Office of Education said the other districts that received the email overnight were Solana Beach School District, Lakeside Union School District, Santee School District.



Schools were not locked down at those named districts.



The spokesperson told 10News the same threat was received by school districts in 46 states.



Coronado police reached out to the FBI and learned the email is believed to be “part of a hoax that went nationwide overnight.”



According to the Office of Education spokesperson, the threat was “very general” and it originated in Europe.



Officials said they are taking the threat seriously out of an abundance of caution.



All districts that received the email are working with law enforcement on the matter.