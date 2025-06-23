San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Monday, June 23, 2025: Warmer weather awaits

Just a couple more days of below-normal temperatures before we start to climb again, especially in the deserts.

For now, we stay about 5-10 degrees under average through Tuesday. That puts the coast in the mid-60s to low 70s again. Inland areas and mountains top out in the low to upper 70s, with Campo potentially cracking 80s. The deserts will range in the low to upper 90s.

Like they have been the last few days, the marine layer will bring night and morning low clouds to the coast through Thursday, leading to morning fog that could impact visibility in that span.

However, the marine layer will slowly decrease in depth by the weekend, making for sunny skies Friday-Sunday.

Meantime, night and morning fog will hit inland areas just about every morning through the extended forecast.

Areas west of the mountains will gradually warmup as the week moves on, getting back to average by the time we hit the weekend.

The mountains and deserts will get there a bit sooner, on Wednesday, and only climbing from there.

By the end of this weekend, the mountains will hit the upper 80s once again, with the deserts surging back to 110+ degrees. That means a moderate Heat Risk will return to that region once we get there.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 72-80°

Deserts: 92-99°

