San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 22, 2025: Staying cool until mid-week warmup

Temperatures will continue to remain on the cooler side of average before we start to warm up by the middle of the week.

The coast will be only a few degrees above average on Monday, topping out in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Different story in the valleys and mountains, where some areas (Escondido and Campo) will be 10+ degrees below normal, peaking in the low-to-upper 70s.

Meantime, the deserts will remain under 100 degrees through Tuesday.

The coast will see morning clouds on Monday with gradual clearing expected in the afternoon before they return at night. The valleys will see morning fog that could impact visibility in certain spots, but, once that clears out, will join the mountains and deserts with a whole lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to climb Wednesday onward, with everyone right around or a few degrees above average by next weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 72-78°

Mountains: 72-79°

Deserts: 93-98°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.