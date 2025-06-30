Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, June 29, 2025: Sunny lead-in to holiday weekend

We stay warm and sunny to wrap up June and start July, setting up for a pleasant holiday weekend ahead.

Temperatures will top out right at or slightly above average on Monday for the coast, valleys and mountains. The deserts, however, will stay under a moderate heat risk with daytime highs climbing past 110+ through Tuesday.

Meantime, the coast will see mostly cloudy evenings and mornings, with areas of patchy fog rolling in toward the end of the week and into the weekend. When that clears after sunrise, though, you'll be left with beautiful, mostly sunny skies.

Same goes for the inland valleys, which has the potential to see patchy fog every morning through your extended forecast.

Temperatures will gradually hit a slight decline as we move through the week, but it's only a cool down of about 3-8 degrees across the board by Thursday.

Friday (Independence Day) will be right at or slightly below average, and we don't move much from there though the weekend. That, paired with mostly sunny skies before the whole county sees partly cloudy conditions next Sunday.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 71-80°
Inland: 81-91°
Mountains: 84-92°
Deserts: 106-113°

