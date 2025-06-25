Evacuation orders Issued for Brush Fire in Clairemont

San Diego Police Department has issued an evacuation order for a brush fire burning in the Clairemont neighborhood.

The evacuation areas include:

NORTH OF Mount Acadia Boulevard, Clairemont Drive, Fairfield Street, Field Street

SOUTH OF Mount Everest Boulevard, Balboa Avenue, Clairemont Drive

EAST OF Clairemont Drive

WEST OF Mount Acadia Boulevard, Mount Everest Boulevard

Temporary Evacuation Point will be 5680 Balboa Avenue Target Parking.

San Diego Fire is responding to a 5 acre fire burning in the Tecolote Canyon near Mount Ariane Terrace. Crews have asked for aerial support at this time.