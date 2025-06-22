San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Friday, June 20, 2025: Fire concerns stick around through weekend

The first weekend of summer is a cooler-than-average one!

Temperatures will stay below normal through Tuesday. The mountains and deserts climb back to average by Wednesday, with the coast and inland areas not far behind on Thursday.

Breezy conditions remain in the mountains and deserts, combined with low relative humidity, keeping our fire risk elevated for the rest of the weekend.

In fact, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the deserts until 11 p.m. Saturday, with areas of blowing dust expected as a result of winds in the 25-35 mph range, and some gusts around 55 mph.

This follows a week during which several fires popped up all across San Diego County. The causes are under investigation.

Conditions will calm to start the work week, before the heat returns to the desert by mid-week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 73-81°

Deserts: 92-98°

