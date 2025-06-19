HIKE TO HEAL: 12 service members & veterans walking 100 miles for PTSD awareness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is unfortunately not a unique experience for members of the military during or after service. What is unique is a 100-mile hike across the San Diego coast to call attention to the mental health condition.

“It boosts your morale, you know, when people honk for you and cheer for you, saying, 'Go America! Go Semper Fi!," said Dustin Herzon, one of the veterans taking the journey. "It definitely, you know, makes the trek a little bit easier.”

Every step on this path is a step off another.

“Does it ever go away?” ABC 10News asked Jon Lujan.

“Does it ever go away? Unfortunately, that's one of the things I asked my Uncle Chuck, who was a Vietnam veteran. I said, 'So when does it go away?' And he said, 'Never.'” Lujan answered.

Lujan is talking about PTSD.

As a retired Marine, he knows how it can reshape life after service and how difficult it can be to treat — but it's not impossible.

“Our mantra is recovery through sport, and we're really big on trying to get people back physically fit and active," Lujan said.

He's an Event Manager for Team Semper Fi, part of Semper Fi & America's Fund, which has provided support to 35,000 service members and veterans across all military branches.

That's why you might see a group of 12 service members and veterans walking together, all part of the organization's sixth PTSD Century Hike.

100 miles over five days, starting with 23 on Wednesday.

“What hurts the most right now?" ABC 10News asked Herzog.

"For me, probably blisters on my feet," he said. "I got a couple of good ones."

"And it's just day one right now," ABC 10News jokingly reminded him.

"Just day one. Four more and we'll conquer the mission," Herzog said.

“Because that's what we did in the military," added John Shafer, joining Herzog on the trek. "We fought as a team. We got stuff done as a team. We get out, everybody thinks that they have to do it by themselves, and that's just not true.”

It all culminates Sunday at Petco Park when the Padres host the Kansas City Royals at 4:10 p.m.

All 12 will be recognized on the field before the game.

“I wanna throw the first pitch," Shafer said.

Whether or not he takes the mound, they are all taking part in one more mission together.

“That's what this symbolizes," Shafer said. "You come together in times of need, you're there for your battles and, you know, you're stronger together.”

All funds raised for the hike will go right back to Semper Fi & America's Fund to help with PTSD treatment.

You can contribute by clicking on this link to donate.

