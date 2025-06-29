San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 28, 2025: Warm, dry all weekend

One more weekend before the calendar flips to July!

It'll be a sunny one at that, with temperatures right at or a few degrees above average across the board.

A shallow marine layer will lead to areas of fog along the coast that will likely impact visibility in some areas, and could reach inland communities as well.

Meantime, the mountains and deserts should expect gusty afternoon winds out of the west in the 25-40 mph range.

The deserts will face a moderate Heat Risk by climbing back to 110+ to start the work week, before a very minor cooling trend hits the entire county all the way into next weekend.

The overall dip from Sunday-Saturday is only about 3 to 7 degrees across the board, putting everyone slightly below average at the end of it.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-82°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 83-92°

Deserts: 104-111°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.