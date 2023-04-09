Watch Now
San Diego State Men's Basketball honored for historic 2022-23 season

Dru Miller - ABC 10News
San Diego State basketball fans had the chance to reflect on a historic NCAA Tournament run during a celebration at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday evening.
snapdragon stadium celebration for 2022-23 sdsu men's basketball squad
Posted at 9:01 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 00:07:54-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State basketball fans had the chance to reflect on a historic NCAA Tournament run during a celebration at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday evening.

The Aztec aficionados honored the 2022-23 squad for its gutsy Final Four run filled with moments the faithful fans and alumni will cherish for a lifetime.

From slaying the dragon of No. 1 overall seed Alabama to Lamont Butler's legendary shotat the buzzer to send SDSU to the title game, fans have a ton to be proud of.

Below, you'll find ABC 10News' livestream of the team's arrival to Snapdragon Stadium, as well as the beginning of the ceremony. Staffers behind the scenes were honored before the team was introduced. Athletic Director John David Wicker and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria were among the speakers at the event.

