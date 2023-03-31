Darrion Trammell's Bay Area family and friends proud of Final Four run

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO)— The players and coaches behind San Diego State's first-ever Final Four run will cherish the memories made along the way forever — and of course, their families are beaming with pride as well.

Darrion Trammell has been an integral component in the Aztecs' success, and KGO in San Francisco caught up with the Bay Area native's family.

Joy filled the air following SDSU's dramatic win over the Creighton Bluejays.

"It's too many emotions. Hard to explain right now. It's just overwhelming," Trammell's dad, Damien Trammell, said.

Diema Adams Parham, Trammell's mother, ran up to her son after the buzzer sounded, officially sending SDSU to the Final Four. Her son's free throw gave the Aztecs the lead before time expired.

"Oh my God, I hugged him so tight," Parham said. "I kissed his face a thousand times. I was like, 'You did it! You're here!' His tears were on his cheeks. It was just a moment where I felt like you made it, you did it."

Trammell was born and raised in Marin City, and his parents told ABC7 News he fell in love with basketball at a young age as he watched his older brother, Michael, play.

"He's this itty bitty, pint-sized kid shooting threes and people are like, 'Who is this kid shooting threes?' It's Darrion Trammell," Parham recalled.

Trammell's previous stops in his basketball career included playing high school ball at St. Ignatius in San Francisco, then NCAA hoops at San Francisco City College and Seattle University before ultimately transferring to San Diego State.

Family members said his performance against Creighton derived from his meticulous work ethic: Early morning and late night practices at the recreation center in Marin City were a regular routine of his.

"Coming up around high school, it was a lot of, 'You're not this, you're not that, you're not big enough,'" his brother Michael said. "So, anytime he's faced with a challenge, and he hears someone say you can't do the challenge, he's always determined to go out and prove that person wrong."

Although most people on the national stage view Trammell as an underdog, those who know him best in Marin City were always confident in his ability.

Friends and family gathered for an Elite Eight watch party at the same rec center where he spent hours upon hours honing his craft. Now, Trammell's support system is ready to head to Houston, hoping his dreams of a national title come true.

The Final Four is a huge moment for both Trammell and his hometown.

"I really feel like Darrion's story and itself will just inspire others to believe," Trammell's stepmother, Jazmine, said.

"Yeah this is great," his dad Damien said. "Great for the community. Great for the family. Great for Marin County."