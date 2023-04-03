Aztecs enjoy Fan Fest in downtown Houston ahead of Championship game

HOUSTON (KGTV) — Fans in Houston have been unwavering in their efforts to lead San Diego State to the championship.

“It’s monumental. It’s really such a big deal for San Diego State. We have been working so hard for so long,” said Risa Baron, President, SDSU Alumni Board of Advisors.

After Saturday’s unbelievable buzzer beater, fans relished in the moment and spent their time enjoying Houston on Sunday. Many explored the official "Fan Fest" located in the heart of downtown.

“The Final Four was a bucket list of mine, but I never dreamed that I’d be going to a Final Four with my team in it,” said Steven Schulman.

Many Aztecs and alumni shared with 10News that this entire experience has felt surreal.

“Who would have dreamed… big dreams… and it’s awesome. We are so happy we’re here,” said Deborah Marshall.

Fans say they’re confident the Aztecs can handle UConn after what they’ve proved so far this season. And they’re ready to leave it all out on the court on Monday.

ABC 10News will have live coverage of the NCAA Championship game in Houston on Monday.