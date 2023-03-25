San Diego State defeats No. 1 overall seed Alabama to reach 1st Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KGTV) — No. 5 seed San Diego State is advancing to its first Elite Eight in program history after defeating No. 1 overall seed Alabama, 71-64, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs' stout defense and depth proved to be the difference in this one. Going into halftime, SDSU led 28-23, as they forced the Crimson Tide to shoot an abysmal 1-11 from three point land.

In the second half, Alabama jumped to a nine-point lead after finding their offensive groove again. The Aztecs responded with multiple fast break buckets and a three-pointer from guard Darrion Trammell to close in on the Crimson Tide.

Another three-pointer from Mr. Aztec Adam Seiko allowed SDSU to regain the lead with under 10 minutes left, capping off the 12-0 run.

It’s as the kids say “Lit,” inside Viejas Arena as SDSU has clawed their way back to go up by 5 on No. 1 Seed Alabama. @10News pic.twitter.com/xUf6CPYjcN — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillNews) March 25, 2023

Down the stretch, Trammell was locked and loaded, hitting several clutch mid range jumpers. He led all scorers on the day with 21 points. SDSU held Brandon Miller, the projected No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, to nine points on 3-19 shooting.

Additionally, senior center Nathan Mensah led the block party for the Aztecs, swatting weak lay ups left and right from the Bama backcourt.

SDSU had a nine-point lead with 2:38 remaining, but Alabama made a final push. A slam dunk by Charles Bediako was the first bucket to fall as the Crimson Tide tried to claw back. With 1:14 remaining, Alabama forced a jump ball as SDSU inbounded it to Mensah. Alabama guard Mark Sears converted a traditional three-point play after the media timeout, forcing Aguek Arop to foul out for SDSU.

Jaedon LeDee missed the front end of a 1-and-1, leading to an Alabama put back on the other end to cut the Aztec lead to two.

On the ensuing possession, Matt Bradley made both of his free throws, extending the Aztec lead to four. Alabama failed to score on its next possession, and Bradley managed to escape a trap on the next inbound, killing time as he dribbled up the court before dishing it to Micah Parrish, who was immediately fouled.

Parrish made the first foul shot, but missed the second. Alabama then tried to make a move to the rim, but Mensah once again smacked it away, pointing his thumb down afterward. SDSU continued to inbound the ball successfully, leading to the victory.

When it was all said and done, Alabama shot 23-71 from the field, which translates to 32.4%. From three, they were 3-27 on the day. Dominant defense has been the story of the season for the Aztecs, and they can add another feather to their cap. They held one of the most high-octane offenses in the country to similar shooting numbers seen in Mountain West conference play.

Speaking of the Mountain West — San Diego State will officially be the first team to represent the conference in the Elite Eight.

SDSU will play the winner of Creighton vs. Princeton, the other semifinal matchup in the South Region. That game tipped off on TBS following SDSU and Alabama's showdown.

The South Region's Elite Eight game is scheduled to tipoff at 9 a.m. PT Sunday.