SDSU Aztects lose NCAA national title game to Connecticut Huskies 76-59

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego State Aztecs were defeated by the Connecticut Huskies 76-59, during the NCAA national title game.

The Aztecs knew it wouldn't be easy after advancing to their first national championship game. San Diego State was considered a big underdog against the UConn Huskies.

For the first four minutes, the Aztecs came out swinging, with Lamont Butler picking up where he left off Saturday.

But after taking a 10-6 lead, San Diego State went over 11 minutes without a field goal.

UConn capitalized, building a double-digit lead thanks to the inside play of Adama Sanogo, who made his first of three shots, and then the Huskies outside shooters got hot.

Tristen Newton for three as the run continues, and then USD transfer Joey Calcaterra with the transition three to extend the UConn lead to 16 points.

Could the Aztecs put together another second-half comeback?

Adam Seiko hit a three to cut the deficit to 10 – the first bench points of the game for SDSU.

After UConn built the lead back up to 15 points, a 9-0 run for state. Darrion Trammell with the steam and the lay-in.

Suddenly, it’s a six-point game. It was 60-55 with just over five minutes remaining when Hawkins turned the tide for the Huskies. A big three sparks a 9-0 run of their own as UConn goes on to a 76-59 win to capture their 5th national title.

