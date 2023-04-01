LIVE BLOG: FAU leads SDSU, 40-33, at halftime in Final Four

HALFTIME ANALYSIS

Florida Atlantic's hot hand is what got them to Houston in the first place, so it should be no surprise that they're shooting a dominant 53.6% from the floor, hitting six threes along the way, in the first half. I emphasized San Diego State's tough defense in the game preview — and of course the Owls knew what to expect going in.

The Aztecs are doing a poor job battling through screens to contest those three-point shots from the Owls. Nick Boyd, the hero for the Owls in the first round against Memphis, is 3/5 from deep. Matt Bradley finally caught lightning in a bottle, quickly reaching double figures in the first half; however, he cooled off as halftime approached.

FAU has multiple shot makers, and they're disciplined. Their spacing has created solid shot opportunities for them. Make no mistake: Dusty May is a quality offensive-minded coach, and he clearly has drawn up an impressive game plan to combat the stout SDSU defense.

In my opinion, SDSU needs one of their best offensive performances in the second half in order to advance to the National Title game. Additionally, the defense needs to get out on shooters and do a better job contesting the mid-range game as well.

Dutcher said his team needs to be fearless to win — we'll see if the lights are shining too bright soon enough.

FIRST HALF

HALFTIME SCORE: 40-33, FAU: Bradley missed a jumper out of the media timeout, and FAU hit theirs on the next possession. Giancarlo Rosado then stole it from Keshad Johnson, which lead to a missed three by Boyd. Parrish also missed a three after that shot.

Arop was able to end the offensive drought for the Aztecs, but FAU's Martin continued to press the issue, as he made a layup while drawing a foul on Arop. He failed to convert the three-point play though.

Johnson finally made a three-pointer the next time down the court off a Bradley assist. Martin missed a jumper as the clock ticked towards halftime, and Bradley missed a three as the buzzer sounded.

WOW! This has been an exciting game so far — SDSU needs one of their best offensive performances of the seasons in the second half to come away with the W. Ratcheting up the defense is crucial as well.

3:03 remaining, score: 36-28, FAU: Coming out of the under-8 timeout, FAU immediately hit a three-pointer. The Owls have been efficient scoring the basket so far, but the Aztecs have done a solid job matching the pace of play.

Matt Bradley got away with a blatant foul as he hit Johnell Davis' elbow on a three-point attempt. As the kids say though... Ball don't lie: SDSU missed a layup on the other end, and FAU's Martin made a three to make up for the missed call.

Aguek Arop made a jumper after a lengthy possession for the Aztecs that was kept a live by a Bradley offensive board. The Owls scored an easy layup the next time down the court, and Micah Parrish missed a three for SDSU.

Giancarlo Rosado made another jumper to cap off FAU's 10-2 run, and Dutcher called timeout to get his squad back on the same page.

Darrion Trammell, SDSU's best performer in the tournament prior to the Final Four, missed a three coming out of the timeout. Martin missed a three on the other end for the Owls, and Mensah was fouled on a rebound leading into the official under 4 minutes media timeout.

Not sure the Aztecs are doing anything wrong. In fact, this is one of their best offensive halves of the tournament. Florida Atlantic is just playing championship basketball right now. — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) April 1, 2023

6:40 remaining, score: 26-26: LeDee went 1/2 from the line, and FAU's Golden scored on the other end to tie the game up. Johnell Davis, the best player in the tournament for the Owls, took advantage of a mismatch, backing down Lamont Butler to draw a foul. Davis made both of his free throws. Make your foul shots... win the game.

On the ensuing SDSU possession, Aguek Arop missed a jumper, leading to Brandon Weatherspoon drawing a foul on LeDee (I would like to point out the whistle on this blocking foul was a tad late). Weatherspoon made his foul shots. After a Bradley turnover, FAU missed a three, and Butler took the ball coast to coast for an SDSU layup.

Butler continued feeling his groove, hitting a three the next time up the court. FAU responded with a mid-range jumper of their own.

FAU's Davis stole it from Mensah on the next possession, but he missed the layup on the other end. Mensah redeemed himself with a nice jumper from the key, and he backed down an Owl in the post to tie the game up after FAU had made a three on the other end.

This game is much higher scoring so far than analysts had anticipated going into the matchup. Both teams have hit four three-pointers so far, and overall from the field, they're both at least at 50%.

11:24 remaining, score: 16-15, SDSU: Basketball is a game of runs, and FAU started to claw back. Boyd for the Owls has also hit three threes so far in this contest to keep it competitive. Jaedon LeDee, the lone Houston native in the Final Four, is showing off his strength inside: he scored easily on one possession, then drew a foul to lead into the TV timeout. The jury is out on whether he will make his shots from the charity stripe.

13:39 remaining, score: 14-10 SDSU: Mensah converted the and one, and SDSU got a stop on the other end. The big news of the day though... MATT BRADLEY IS ON FIRE! He's already 3/3 from three in this one, and he had a nice post up move on the following possession to get an easy bucket. SDSU's leading scorer on the season is already in double digits.

Alijah Martin for FAU responded with a bucket of his own, and Boyd made another three to stem the bleed on the dominant SDSU run.

15:56 remaining, score: 8-5, SDSU: Matt Bradley is confident early in this one, something that hasn't happened for him all tournament. He has hit two three-pointers to give the Aztecs the lead early on. Nate Mensah had a bone-headed error with a travel on one possession, but he followed it up by scoring a basket and drawing a foul inside the next time down the court.

We'll see if he converts the three-point play coming out of a TV timeout.

18:08 remaining, score: 5-3, FAU: The Aztecs won the opening tip, but the Owls drew first blood with a three from guard Nicholas Boyd. Matt Bradley, who has struggled throughout the tournament despite being SDSU's leading scorer, responded with a three of his own.

GAME PREVIEW

As head coach Brian Dutcher said himself pregame, San Diego State is finally on the biggest stage in college basketball. SDSU vs. Florida Atlantic is the first game to tipoff from the Final Four in Houston, and both mid-major programs are on a mission to make history and secure their first men's basketball championship.

A common saying in sports is "defense wins championships" — and the Aztecs have embraced this mentality. In fact, the blood, sweat and tears poured into building this program over the last 20 years has focused on making defense its calling card.

Although SDSU has forced high octane offenses like Alabama and Creighton to play ugly, Florida Atlantic is no stranger to taking on physical, hard-nosed opponents. The Owls have clawed through the likes of Kansas State, Tennessee, Fairleigh Dickinson and Memphis, all teams with varying styles. Tennessee was designated as a tough defensive team, much like SDSU, and FDU forced FAU to fight tooth and nail.

Kansas State was definitely more of an offensive powerhouse compared to those sqauds, so the Owls will have to change the pace and roll their sleeves up once again.

Save for Alabama, SDSU has held all of its NCAA Tournament foes to under 60 points — an impressive feat in and of itself. Additionally, as former Villanova head coach Jay Wright pointed out on the CBS broadcast, the Aztecs will have the advantage on the offensive glass against the Owls, since SDSU tends to keep two bigs on the blocks down low.

At the end of the day, the Aztecs will need to stay true their team identity to come away with the victory. That being said, FAU is fully prepared to shoot the lights out of the gym, considering their entire starting lineup is competent on the offensive end. If you're an SDSU fan, keep your eyes on Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Nicholas Boyd from FAU.

Dutcher had one last message for SDSU before the tip: Just be fearless.

Below, you'll find various interviews conducted by the Mountain West with SDSU's players, and tweets supporting the Aztecs:

Hear from @Aztec_MBB's Matt Bradley (@bradley_matty) on the support the team is getting from back home and how playing in the Mountain West helped prepare the Aztecs' for this @MFinalFour run 🔴🏀⚫️#AtThePEAK | #MFinalFour | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/n3iXapdTfv — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 31, 2023

We caught up with @Aztec_MBB's @kj_showtime0 to talk about the 2020 team that lost its chance at a tourney run and his brother who is a also a few wins away from a national championship 🏆#AtThePEAK | #MFinalFour | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/EQ8Pxbs5H9 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 31, 2023

The MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 caught up with Micah Parrish (@ImmanuelMicah) to talk about why he transferred to San Diego State, the impact from the bench for @Aztec_MBB, and more ⤵️#AtThePEAK | #GoAztecs | #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/7hmsQuuA6P — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 31, 2023

🏀 SHOW GRANDMA HEADS TO FINAL FOUR 🏀



.@ShowGrandmas Leila McCoy joined @MadisonAWeil l on ABC 10News This Morning to talk about her journey to cheer on the Aztecs in tonight's Final Four game in Houston. https://t.co/KsNkeTxz7l pic.twitter.com/W1AGkcbHgB — ABC 10News San Diego (@10News) April 1, 2023