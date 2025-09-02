10News Wake Up Call: Parking rates near Petco Park rise; avoiding romance scams

Good morning, San Diego!

Get ready to pay a lot more for metered parking in downtown San Diego.

After weeks of public warnings, the City of San Diego’s new special event rate takes effect on Tuesday -- with parking prices jumping from $2.50 per hour to $10 per hour during Padres games and other events at Petco Park.

The higher rates will begin two hours prior to an event and remain in effect until about four hours after the event’s scheduled start time. City officials said the rate will only be in effect during Petco Park events with 10,000 people or more.

Per the city, the affected area is within a half mile of Petco Park -- from State Street to 17th Street, between Broadway and Harbor Drive.

Since the change was announced by Mayor Todd Gloria and city leaders, many business owners are worried that the higher rates could lead to fewer customers and frustrated employees.

In response to the concerns, the mayor called on workers to use public transit or find alternative parking options.

Some have called the mayor’s suggestion insulting.

“At the end of the day, you’re hurting the staff, you’re hurting working-class people trying to make a living,” said Bill Murken, the manager of the Cuban Cigar Factory.

Michael Harmon, the manager of Whiskey Girl, added, “They’re trying to make some money, trying to do their job. I don’t know, it just looks like a slap in the face.”

"The city's decision to raise parking meter rates by 700% since last year, reaching $10 per hour before and during events at Petco Park, will make it significantly more expensive for fans, workers, and residents to park on the streets surrounding the ballpark," a Padres spokesman told City News Service earlier this summer.

"The city made this decision without meaningful input from key stakeholders, including the Padres organization. We have not yet received information regarding how the new parking revenue will be reinvested locally but look forward to better understanding the city's plan."

According to the city, revenue from the parking fees will be reinvested into downtown through transportation projects and repairs.

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has passed 1,400, a Taliban government spokesman said.

Rescuers were in a race against time on Tuesday to access the mountainous area hit by the powerful 6.0 quake.

A U.N. official has warned of an exponential rise in the number of casualties. The Taliban government has appealed for help.

The quake struck late Sunday in several provinces, flattening villages and trapping people under the rubble of homes that were constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood.

The Better Business Bureau is raising the alarm over criminals taking advantage of love to steal your money.

From his hospital bed, 21-year-old Vista resident Leo Peralta described to ABC 10News the sight that sent him running for his life before he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver on Aug. 24.

Man struck, dragged in road rage chase in Vista chooses forgiveness

