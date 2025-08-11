$10 per hour to park downtown: When, where, and why?

The typical scene for an event downtown now will come with a higher price.

Beginning in September, any major event at Petco Park will increase the price for meters within a half mile of the stadium.

However, the map of the meters inside that zone is causing a little controversy.

Residents on the edge say they are closer to a mile away from the park, and shouldn't have to pay.

“The bigger issue is they said it's within a half mile of Petco Park, and we are further than a half mile but included in the increased rate. It's not right for us, it's not right for residents,” said Kristine Kappel, a resident in the Marina District.

City of San Diego City map showing the areas that will charge $10 per hour for parking during special events at Petco Park.

The increased rates begin two hours before the event and four hours after the official start time.

So for a typical 6:40 pm Padres game, meters will be $10 an hour from 4:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

“Well, now with the new rates we're gonna have to pay attention to when are the Padres games? When are the concerts? I never had to pay attention to that before, so now I have to schedule my life around when these games are and when I can have people come over, when before it really was not a part of our lives,” said Kappel.

A city representative told ABC 10News that having multiple rates on the same block would cause confusion, so that's why some extra areas were included or excluded from the zone.

There is no specific restriction on the size of the special event pricing zone that the city has to follow, and funds will head back into the budget.

Vehicles with a disabled placard or license plate will continue to be able to park at meters throughout the City for free, including in the Special Event Zone during events.

There are 17 special events currently scheduled for September: 14 Padres home games, two sold-out Savannah Bananas baseball games (Sept. 5-6) and a Chris Brown concert (Sept. 17).

